Mississippi River expected to rise, reach flood stage in La Crosse, Winona next week

Astronomical spring has sprung, and with it comes river flooding.
The Mississippi River is flowing fast and fast approaching flood conditions from Winona, Minn., to Lynxville, Wis.
Waters are expected to rise and cause minor flooding in some sections of the river through the weekend into next week, according to data from the National Weather Service.
In La Crosse, the Mississippi River reached 11.51 feet high Thursday morning. Water levels are expected to enter minor flood stage around Saturday — enough to swamp Pettibone Campground and RV Park at the flood stage of 12 feet — and continue to rise to 12.9 feet by Thursday morning.
In Winona, the Mississippi River reached 10.53 feet Thursday morning. Water levels are expected to enter minor flood stage Tuesday and climb to 14 feet by Thursday morning — which would flood Prairie Island Park and activate pumping by the city of Winona.
Between St. Paul and Hastings, Minn., there's even more water coursing through. Major flooding is expected starting Tuesday and the Mississippi River in that area is expected to rise by about 8 to 10 feet between now and Thursday.
Locally, whether the Mississippi River will crest and subside after next week — or be fed by floodwaters from the Twin Cities and continue to rise — remains to be seen, said Dan Jones, a La Crosse-based meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
It takes at least a week for water from the Twin Cities to reach La Crosse, Jones said. How much water we get depends on whether it disperses into upstream marshes and backwaters systems.
And there's still a considerable amount of snow left in places north of Interstate 90, Jones said. When and how quickly that continues to melt will also affect how high the river gets in the coming weeks.
"There's a potential we could really be approaching those moderate or major flood categories," Jones said. "Everybody should continue to be aware of how this will unfold."
More than 200 million Americans are at risk for some kind of flooding, with 13 million of them at risk of major inundation, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Thursday in its spring weather outlook . About 41 million people are at risk of moderate flooding.
The magnitude of this year's spring flooding in the upper Midwest was primed by the massive amount of snow that fell during the winter, coupled with a rapid warmup and snow melt, frozen ground and a wet fall and winter.
La Crosse experienced its third snowiest winter on record, totaling 53.3 inches of snow, according to National Weather Service data. Snow depth averaged 8.2 inches this winter, 3.8 inches above the long-term average.
La Crosse also experienced its second wettest winter on record. Rainfall totaling 7.21 inches was recorded at the La Crosse Regional Airport, 3.51 inches more than the long-term average.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.