City officials closed Riverside Park Monday due to flooding from the Mississippi River, according to a press release.
The river reached 14.39 feet at 9:15 a.m. and is expected to crest Wednesday about 14.7 feet, according to the latest projections from the National Weather Service.
Copeland Park, Pettibone Park, Veterans Freedom Park boat landing, La Crosse River Marsh Trails, Hixon Forest and Upper Hixon Forest also are closed at this time. The city said the parks would reopen after conditions improve.
Goose Island Campground, Goose Island Park and Hwy. GI are closed due to flooding, according to La Crosse County officials. Questions about campsites, shelters or any other concerns can be directed to the La Crosse County Facilities Department at 608-785-9770.
La Crosse native Edyth Taylor kept her April 25, 1965 La Crosse Tribune with coverage of the 1965 flood. "The water came right up to the front of our house. I thought it was important to save it so our children could see we survived the flood of '65."
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
A photo from the April 25, 1965 La Crosse Tribune shows French Island covered in flood water.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
I bet man made climate change is the cause of this...it's never happened before, right??
