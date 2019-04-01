Try 3 months for $3
Mississippi flooding closes Riverside Park

City officials closed Riverside Park Monday due to flooding from the Mississippi River, according to a press release. 

The river reached 14.39 feet at 9:15 a.m. and is expected to crest Wednesday about 14.7 feet, according to the latest projections from the National Weather Service.

Copeland Park, Pettibone Park, Veterans Freedom Park boat landing, La Crosse River Marsh Trails, Hixon Forest and Upper Hixon Forest also are closed at this time. The city said the parks would reopen after conditions improve.

Goose Island Campground, Goose Island Park and Hwy. GI are closed due to flooding, according to La Crosse County officials. Questions about campsites, shelters or any other concerns can be directed to the La Crosse County Facilities Department at 608-785-9770.

Jennifer Lu is the La Crosse Tribune environmental reporter. You can reach her by phone at 608-791-8217 and by email jennifer.lu@lee.net.

Environmental reporter

