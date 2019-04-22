Try 3 months for $3
Chart: Mississippi River forecast to crest again this week in La Crosse

The National Weather Service has issued flood warnings along the Mississippi River, thanks to water from a melting snowpack enhanced by an April blizzard and rain from last week.

The river in La Crosse reached the moderate flood stage during the weekend, the second time this month the Mississippi River has crested above 13 feet.

The river was 14.2 feet high at 1:15 p.m. Monday, according to the river gauge in La Crosse. It is expected to crest at 14.6 feet about noon Wednesday.

The flood forecast includes the half to three quarters inch of rain forecast Monday evening.

La Crosse board OKs pumping water into streets while it determines long-term solution
Jennifer Lu is the La Crosse Tribune environmental reporter. You can reach her by phone at 608-791-8217 and by email jennifer.lu@lee.net.

