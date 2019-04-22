The National Weather Service has issued flood warnings along the Mississippi River, thanks to water from a melting snowpack enhanced by an April blizzard and rain from last week.
The river in La Crosse reached the moderate flood stage during the weekend, the second time this month the Mississippi River has crested above 13 feet.
The river was 14.2 feet high at 1:15 p.m. Monday, according to the river gauge in La Crosse. It is expected to crest at 14.6 feet about noon Wednesday.
The flood forecast includes the half to three quarters inch of rain forecast Monday evening.
April 6, 1965
April 7, 1965
April 8, 1965
April 9, 1965
April 10, 1965
April 11, 1965
April 12, 1965
April 13. 1965
April 14, 1965
April 15, 1965
April 16, 1965
April 17, 1965
April 18, 1965
April 19, 1965
April 20, 1965
April 21, 1965
April 22, 1965
April 23, 1965
April 24, 1965
April 25, 1965
April 25, 1965
April 25, 1965
Page through dozens and dozens of photos of the historic 1965 Mississippi River flood. Photos courtesy of the La Crosse Public Library Archive…
