Chart: Flooding in La Crosse

Flooding is possible along the Mississippi River later this week into the weekend — but it won’t be as bad as it was earlier this spring.

According to the National Weather Service, recent rainfall, combined with the already moist soil conditions, are expected to result in rising water levels and possible flooding in La Crosse.

The river stage Monday was 10.77 feet in La Crosse. The river is expected to rise above the flood stage of 12 feet Thursday morning and reach 13.2 feet Sunday morning. That’s also considered moderate flooding, with additional rises thereafter.

In La Crosse, Riverside Park was closed earlier this year when the river level reached above 14 feet.

Pages of the past: La Crosse Tribune stories and photos from the Great Flood of 1965

