Flooding is possible along the Mississippi River later this week into the weekend — but it won’t be as bad as it was earlier this spring.
According to the National Weather Service, recent rainfall, combined with the already moist soil conditions, are expected to result in rising water levels and possible flooding in La Crosse.
The river stage Monday was 10.77 feet in La Crosse. The river is expected to rise above the flood stage of 12 feet Thursday morning and reach 13.2 feet Sunday morning. That’s also considered moderate flooding, with additional rises thereafter.
In La Crosse, Riverside Park was closed earlier this year when the river level reached above 14 feet.
April 6, 1965
April 7, 1965
April 8, 1965
April 9, 1965
April 10, 1965
April 11, 1965
April 12, 1965
April 13. 1965
April 14, 1965
April 15, 1965
April 16, 1965
April 17, 1965
April 18, 1965
April 19, 1965
April 20, 1965
April 21, 1965
April 22, 1965
April 23, 1965
April 24, 1965
April 25, 1965
April 25, 1965
April 25, 1965
April 25, 1965
Page through dozens and dozens of photos of the historic 1965 Mississippi River flood. Photos courtesy of the La Crosse Public Library Archive…
