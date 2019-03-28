Moderate flooding in La Crosse is forecast now into next week as the Mississippi River experiences moderate to major flooding from St. Paul to Rock Island, Ill.
In La Crosse, the river reached 13.31 feet at 3:15 p.m. Thursday and is expected to rise another 1.2 to 2.2 feet before it crests between April 3 and 5, according to the National Weather Service.
Goose Island Park begins to flood at 14.5 feet; Viterbo Sports Complex at 15 feet. Lock and Dam 7 can't operate at 15.4 feet.
Across the river in La Crescent, the river reached 641.87 feet at 3:15 p.m. Thursday and is expected to reach 643.5 feet around noon Wednesday.
The La Crescent police department has already closed off the upper and lower roads at the railroad swing bridge on Shore Acres Road due to flooding, leaving the emergency bypass open to traffic.
In Winona, the river reached 15.52 feet at 3:45 p.m. Thursday and is expected to climb another two feet by April 4.
Lock and Dam 5A goes out of operation at 16 feet; Lock and Dam 6 at 16.6 feet. At 17 feet, flooding will affect some railroad lines.
