The Mississippi River in La Crosse officially fell below the 10-foot level on Thursday, which means the emergency slow-no-wake policy along any developed shorelines is no longer in effect.
The emergency markers in the Black River north of Clinton Street will be changed to navigation markers only and left in place in the event of future flooding.
Other permanent slow-no-wake zones still apply, and boaters should be aware of such zones.
For more information about the prolonged flooding season in La Crosse, click here.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.