The Mississippi River in La Crosse officially fell below the 10-foot level on Thursday, which means the emergency slow-no-wake policy along any developed shorelines is no longer in effect.

The emergency markers in the Black River north of Clinton Street will be changed to navigation markers only and left in place in the event of future flooding.

Other permanent slow-no-wake zones still apply, and boaters should be aware of such zones.

For more information about the prolonged flooding season in La Crosse, click here.

