The mayors of 88 cities across 10 states, including Mayor Tim Kabat of La Crosse, came together this week to ask federal legislators to spend $7.84 billion on a plan to improve jobs, investment and resilience in the Mississippi River corridor.
“It’s not asking for any new funds. It’s in essence trying to in some ways reprogram and in other ways get more flexibility in how we use those funds,” Kabat said.
Kabat serves as treasurer of the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative, a group dedicated to advocating for the needs of the U.S.’s largest river. The group is chaired by Mayor Frank Klipsch of Davenport, Iowa, and Mayor Lionel Johnson of St. Gabriel, La.
The idea behind the advocacy is to improve infrastructure and water quality along the river, looking at all of its needs as both a recreational and transportation avenue. The river provides 80 billion gallons of fresh water for industries, as well as drinking water to 20 million people in 50 cities.
Not only that, it transports 60 percent of America’s corn and soybean exports and 40 percent of the nation’s agricultural output. According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the waterways support 500,000 jobs and generate $83.6 billion in annual revenue.
“There are those examples up and down from the headwaters to the gulf,” Kabat said.
However, according to the mayors initiative, infrastructure failures are leading to closures that are costing people millions.
“Before we got together in an organized fashion, there really was no attention at all being paid to the Mississippi River,” Kabat said.
And the corridor needs attention, especially as river flooding increases in severity.
“The National Weather Service hydrologic outlook for our entire corridor predicts considerable risk for significant flooding into the spring. Southern Illinois just registered their third-highest flood level and Vidalia, Louisiana, is just about to tie for its second-highest water level. We must act. We are in D.C. urging serious proposals to address the vulnerabilities we see on the ground,” Johnson said.
The $7.85 billion infrastructure package is extensive, Kabat said, and includes a wide variety of programs. The mayors are advocating for things like additional U.S. Army Corps of Engineers funding for the Mississippi River Civil Works Operations and Maintenance program, and funding for U.S. Environmental Protection Agency grants.
However, their advocacy doesn’t stop at asking for grant funding.
“We’re not going to solve our problems with grants," Klipsch said. "One of the largest infrastructure grant programs in the Federal budget is the BUILD Grant program. The entire award history of the BUILD program would not even meet one fourth of the investment needed to bring the nation’s inland waterway system up to a state of good repair let alone all surface transportation needs of roads, rail, transit, and ports. So, we’re going to have to get innovative about how we approach funding our infrastructure.”
One of those initiatives is the creation of a community resilience revolving loan fund for floods and other hazards, including droughts, intense heat, wildfires and significant storms.
It could pay for innovative local-government-lead projects such as reconverting farmland into wetlands to give river water more places to go as water levels rise.
“It seems like every community has got some ideas to help with flood capacity,” Kabat said.
The group is also advocating for recycling infrastructure to offset the changes to the industry now that China has banned importing paper and plastic waste. It’s a big problem, Kabat said, because of the amount of plastic that ends up in the river when recycling isn’t pushed as an option.
The group has a 24-page plan that addresses everything from disaster mitigation to urban and community forestry.
“We have a lot of work to do and we really felt like it was important to organize as a group to call attention to that,” Kabat said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.