Mississippi Valley Conservancy applies for accreditation renewal

The land trust accreditation program recognizes land conservation organizations that meet national quality standards for protecting important natural places and working lands forever.

Mississippi Valley Conservancy is pleased to announce it is applying for renewal of accreditation. A public comment period is now open.

The Land Trust Accreditation Commission, an independent program of the Land Trust Alliance, conducts an extensive review of each applicant’s policies and programs.

“The accreditation seal is a mark of distinction in land conservation,” said Carol Abrahamzon, Executive Director. She noted that independent accreditation provides the assurance of quality and permanence of land conservation that the public is looking for and publicly recognizes a land trust’s ability to protect important natural places and farmlands in perpetuity. “This is especially important to Mississippi Valley Conservancy because of our role in conserving the unique and special Driftless Area.”

The Commission invites public input and accepts signed, written comments on pending applications. Comments must relate to how Mississippi Valley Conservancy complies with national quality standards. These standards address the ethical and technical operation of a land trust. For the full list of standards see http://www.landtrustaccreditation.org/help-and-resources/indicator-practices.

To learn more about the accreditation program and to submit a comment, visit www.landtrustaccreditation.org, or email your comment to info@landtrustaccreditation.org. Comments may also be faxed or mailed to the Land Trust Accreditation Commission, Attn: Public Comments: (fax) 518-587-3183; (mail) 36 Phila Street, Suite 2, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

Comments on Mississippi Valley Conservancy’s application will be most useful by June 15, 2022.

