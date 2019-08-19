The La Crosse District of the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge is seeking sealed bids on baled reed canary grass by 3:30 p.m. Aug. 22.
Haying units will complete the removal and baling of reed canary grass from late August through Nov. 30, harvesting across about 82 acres. The bales can provide short vegetation heights in the spring and increase the favorability of foraging conditions for waterfowl and shorebirds, and bidding will be per ton and per field.
Sealed bids will be opened publicly at 2 p.m. Aug. 23 at the Refuge Visitor Center, N5727 County Road Z, Onalaska. Applicants are encouraged to attend the bid opening but are not required to be present.
Contact the district at 608-779-2386 to obtain a haying bid package, which will provide detailed information of the program, bidding requirements and expectations.
