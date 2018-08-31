Subscribe for 33¢ / day

WEST SALEM -- The Mississippi Valley Conservancy is co-hosting Save Your Soil: A Presentation of Farm Stewardship Practices for Today and Tomorrow from 9:30 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Sept. 12, at the West Salem American Legion, 148 Leonard St..

The event will feature a panel of experts from four organizations who will share latest practices and available resources for building soils, retaining water, and improving yield using cover crops; protecting farmland and wildlife habitat with conservation easements; and available resources and Ag Extension programs from the Natural Resources Conservation Service. Lunch is included in the free program.

RSVP by Sept. 7 to Megen Kabele by email at megen@mississippivalleyconservancy.org or by phone at 608-784-3606 ext. 7.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

General assignment reporter

Emily Pyrek covers human interest stories, local events and anything involving dogs for the La Crosse Tribune. She is always interested in story ideas and can be contacted at emily.pyrek@lee.net.