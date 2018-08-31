WEST SALEM -- The Mississippi Valley Conservancy is co-hosting Save Your Soil: A Presentation of Farm Stewardship Practices for Today and Tomorrow from 9:30 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Sept. 12, at the West Salem American Legion, 148 Leonard St..
The event will feature a panel of experts from four organizations who will share latest practices and available resources for building soils, retaining water, and improving yield using cover crops; protecting farmland and wildlife habitat with conservation easements; and available resources and Ag Extension programs from the Natural Resources Conservation Service. Lunch is included in the free program.
RSVP by Sept. 7 to Megen Kabele by email at megen@mississippivalleyconservancy.org or by phone at 608-784-3606 ext. 7.