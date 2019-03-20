The land management crew from Mississippi Valley Conservancy will do prescribed burns on several conservancy-owned properties within the next four to six weeks. Their focus will be primarily on the these properties:
- Tunnelville Cliffs State Natural Area (near La Farge)
- Holland Sand Prairie State Natural Area (near Holmen)
- New Amsterdam Grasslands (near New Amsterdam)
- Eagle Eye State Natural Area (near Chaseburg)
These burn areas range in size from 10 acres to 260 acres and aim to discourage invasive plants and woody brush that compete with native vegetation.
The burns may take place between now and May 15.
Exact times and dates are to be determined because very specific weather conditions are needed to ensure safety and to assure the burns improve wildlife habitat and control weeds.
