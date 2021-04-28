Mississippi Valley Conservancy: Connecting with nature is more valuable than ever

With frequent news reports of declining bird populations, weather extremes, and crop failures, many people feel powerless to help protect what is most loved about Wisconsin’s Driftless Area. One local organization is offering many opportunities to make a difference for the future of the blufflands, prairies, forests, streams, and farmlands upon which we all depend.
Mississippi Valley Conservancy, a member supported, nonprofit land trust, helps communities and individuals protect land from unsustainable development that threatens valuable farmlands and wildlife habitats – both are foundations of health and wellness in the Driftless Area.
The Conservancy has created numerous ways for people to learn about and care for the land, including volunteer programs, guided hikes, and the Trail Trek Challenge, a free year-round hiking program that happens on 16 of its most popular and easiest to access trails.
“Owning or legally protecting land from future development is just the beginning,” said executive director Carol Abrahamzon, “Land also requires care and restoration to build its resilience to threats such as the spread of non-native plants and the effects of increasingly heavy rains and flooding. We are always seeking to engage more volunteers with learning about and caring for the land. We encourage people in our area to learn about the existence and value of these properties with their beauty and wildlife. It is with this appreciation of these places that can we build the support needed to maintain them.”
More land protectedIn spite of unusual challenges, 2020 was a year of progress for the Conservancy. Two new nature preserves were established with the help of many supporters and donors in 2020 – Black River Bottoms in La Crosse and Limery Road in Crawford County.
Founded in 1997, the Conservancy has permanently protected more than 21,600 acres of land in the nine-county area it serves. Approximately 5,000 of those acres are conserved as nature preserves with free public access for low-impact recreation, such as walking, birding, snowshoeing, hunting, fishing and many learning opportunities. Parts of the La Crosse Blufflands are among the well-known properties the Conservancy protects.
Volunteer and internship opportunitiesEveryone can help protect land, water, wildlife, and climate by volunteering “For The Wild” with the Conservancy. There’s something for everyone, with indoor projects and outdoor projects that include habitat restoration, guiding hikes, special events assistance, mailings, graphic design, photography and more. And volunteering is a great way to meet more people with shared values.
By signing up on the website, volunteers can indicate their interests so they can be reached when there are opportunities that match their interests. There’s no obligation – signing up simply lets Conservancy staff know what volunteers are interested in doing and prevents them from sending unwanted emails. www.mississippivalleyconservancy.org/volunteer
A number of internship opportunities are also available with the Conservancy throughout the year, including paid summer positions in habitat restoration at the nature preserves. Information about these opportunities is available at www.mississippivalleyconservancy.org/get-involved
Outdoor learningThe Conservancy offers many outdoor learning opportunities with its free annual Linked-to-the-Land series of activities, hikes, and presentations.
The event topics have included, foraging, star gazing, gardening, cave and bat ecology, snow shoeing, birding, yoga, nature bathing, and archaeology, among others. These events are continually featured on the Conservancy’s website and Facebook page. www.mississippivalleyconservancy.org
Trail Trek ChallengeWhen the number of participants in its popular and free hiking program nearly doubled in 2020, the folks at Mississippi Valley Conservancy were thrilled. They knew they had a great new community connection for introducing the public to some of the most unique and beautiful places in Wisconsin’s Driftless Area.
Among the most frequent comments they received from hikers in 2020 were, “I never knew these places existed!” and “The nature preserves saved my sanity during a time when so many things were closed down.”
Free registration is now open for one of the Conservancy’s fastest growing outdoor programs, the Trail Trek Challenge – a free year-round hiking program with a trail guide and maps that make it easy for participants to go out and walk when it works for them.
The trails are rated from easy to challenging, and the trail maps provide driving directions and recreational use information. Those who hike and log at least five of the sixteen trails are eligible for a prize drawing during Earth Week 2022.
A new feature with this year’s Trail Trek Challenge is a discovery challenge for youngsters called “Find Nature’s Treasures.” It offers a unique challenge for each trail – all located in the same location as the trail maps on the website. Participation in the Trail Trek Challenge is not required to access “Find Nature’s Treasures.” www.mississippivalleyconservancy.org/ttc