Mississippi Valley Conservancy: Connecting with nature is more valuable than ever

With frequent news reports of declining bird populations, weather extremes, and crop failures, many people feel powerless to help protect what is most loved about Wisconsin’s Driftless Area. One local organization is offering many opportunities to make a difference for the future of the blufflands, prairies, forests, streams, and farmlands upon which we all depend.

The Conservancy has created numerous ways for people to learn about and care for the land, including volunteer programs, guided hikes, and the Trail Trek Challenge, a free year-round hiking program that happens on 16 of its most popular and easiest to access trails.

“Owning or legally protecting land from future development is just the beginning,” said executive director Carol Abrahamzon, “Land also requires care and restoration to build its resilience to threats such as the spread of non-native plants and the effects of increasingly heavy rains and flooding. We are always seeking to engage more volunteers with learning about and caring for the land. We encourage people in our area to learn about the existence and value of these properties with their beauty and wildlife. It is with this appreciation of these places that can we build the support needed to maintain them.”