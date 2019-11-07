The Mississippi Valley Conservancy is hosting a "Love the Bluffs" guided hike from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, beginning at La Crosse Blufflands North, Cty. Road FA Trailhead.
Participants will have the opportunity to walk with Mayor Tim Kabat and learn how and why the La Crosse Blufflands came to be protected and how the land serves community and wildlife today.
The hike, being led by Pat Caffrey and Pat Wilson, will take place on the site of a former quarry where recent habitat restoration work has included invasive plant eradication, prairie planting, prescribed burns and tree planting in a coordinated effort by the city and many conservation partners and volunteers.

Refreshments and snacks will be served after the hike. The status of current improvement projects, including updated maps, signage, volunteer activities and outreach communications will also be shared.
Advance registration is required. Registration is available at https://www.mississippivalleyconservancy.org/lovethebluffshike. A shuttle to the trailhead will be available at 9:45 a.m.
