{{featured_button_text}}

The Mississippi Valley Conservancy will host a Caroling for Conservation Hike from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at La Crosse Blufflands North, beginning at the County Road FA trailhead. 

The Special Export Quartet will lead carols during the hike, which loops around an old quarry where wildlife habitat restoration is underway.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

To register for the hike, visit www.mississippivalleyconservancy.org. Registration will close Dec. 4. For more information, contact Carol Abrahamzon at carol@mississippivalleyconservancy.org or call 608-784-3606 ext. 4.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

General assignment reporter

Emily Pyrek covers health, human interest stories and anything involving dogs for the La Crosse Tribune. She is always interested in story ideas and can be contacted at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.