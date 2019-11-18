The Mississippi Valley Conservancy will host a Caroling for Conservation Hike from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at La Crosse Blufflands North, beginning at the County Road FA trailhead.
The Special Export Quartet will lead carols during the hike, which loops around an old quarry where wildlife habitat restoration is underway.
To register for the hike, visit www.mississippivalleyconservancy.org. Registration will close Dec. 4. For more information, contact Carol Abrahamzon at carol@mississippivalleyconservancy.org or call 608-784-3606 ext. 4.
