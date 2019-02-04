The Mississippi Valley Conservancy is hosting an evening snowshoe walk at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, beginning at the trailhead kiosk on the west side of the Stoney Creek Hotel & Conference Center on South Kinney Coulee Road. The hike is the first in the 2019 Seasons in the Coulee Region series sponsored by Gundersen Health System.
The moonlight snowshoe walk will be guided by Conservancy volunteers, with participants likely to see wildlife tracks and moonlight shadows. The terrain is flat and considered an easy, family-friendly hike. A limited number of snowshoes will be available to reserve and flashlights or headlamps are recommended.
To register for the free hike, email sarah@mississippivalleyconservancy.org or call 608-784-3606, ext. 8. Snowshoes should be reserved by Wednesday, Feb. 19. Include your weight and contact information as snowshoe size is determined by body weight.
