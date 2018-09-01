ONALASKA -- Mississippi Valley Conservancy is hosting a paddle tour of the Onalaska Canoe Trail at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, as part of the Linked to the Land series of outdoor experiences.
The tour will be guided by volunteers from the Brice Prairie Conservation Club and navigate the backwaters of the Black River for a leisurely and scenic canoe tour. Stops along the way will allow viewing of wildlife and river bluffs from the water.
Canoes and kayaks will launch from Lytles Landing at 8:30 a.m. and paddle to Fred Funk Landing for a total of 4.3 miles. A limited number of canoes will be available to borrow via registration, along with equipment and life jackets. All paddlers are asked to register by Sept. 17. RSVP to Kathy Frise at kfrise@mississippivalleyconservancy.org, or call 608-784-3606, ext. 6.