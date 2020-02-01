Mississippi Valley Conservancy hosting Valentine's snowshoe hike

The Mississippi Valley Conservancy is hosting a Valentine's snowshoe hike at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, departing from the trailhead kiosk next to Stoney Creek Hotel & Conference Center, 3060 S. Kinney Coulee Road, Onalaska. Staff and volunteers will be available to help with snowshoe basics.
Post-hike, Stoney Creek Hotel & Conference Center will serve complimentary deluxe hot chocolate in the Lumber Jack’s Saloon. Beverages and pizza will be available for purchase.
Registration for the free hike is required by Wednesday, Feb. 12. A limited number of snowshoes are available on a first-come-first-served reservation basis. To register, visit https://www.mississippivalleyconservancy.org/events/valentines-snowshoe-hike-0.