The Mississippi Valley Conservancy is kicking off its 2019 Trail Trek Challenge with a warm-up hike during Earth Fair. The Earth Fair will be held between 10 a.m and 5 p.m. Sunday, April 28, at Myrick Park and Myrick Park Center in La Crosse.
The conservancy also will be handing out trail guides and hike logs for the 2019 Trail Trek Challenge, which has been expanded into a year-long program. Participants who submit a completed trail log before April 1, 2020, are eligible to win prizes through a drawing at next year's Earth Fair.
“We’re excited to see the start and finish of the Trail Trek Challenge become a new annual feature at Earth Fair,” said Carol Abrahamzon, executive director at MVC, in a press release. “It’s our invitation to the whole community to get out and discover the nature preserves we protect for the health and wellness of current and future generations.”
