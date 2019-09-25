The Mississippi Valley Conservancy has joined Gene and Patty Amsrud to protect their 150-acre land plot from development and disturbance through a signed conservation agreement.
The land, at one time a combination of farm, pasture and tobacco plot, has grown to support local wildlife such as turkey, deer, screech and great horned owls, whippoorwills, bobcats and even a bear.
The property is ideal to become reconstructed prairie, an important area pollinators such as butterflies, bees and state-listed species such as the little brown bat, bullsnake, black rat snake and the Kentucky coffee-tree.
The agreement ensures that the land cannot be mined or developed for housing and guarantees the land is untouched for its importance in slowing runoff and as an environment for wildlife.
