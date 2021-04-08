Mississippi Valley Conservancy names Sue Dillenbeck board president

The Mississippi Valley Conservancy has named longtime La Crosse resident Sue Dillenbeck president of its board of directors. Dillenbeck, who has served on the board since 2017, was elected to the position.
Dillenbeck is an outdoors enthusiast, with interests in hiking, fishing, boating and snowshoeing, and has served on the boards of the YWCA, Aptiv, the Women’s Fund of Greater La Crosse, Coulee Children’s Center, Valley View Rotary, Rotary Works Foundation and the Viterbo University Advisory Board.
Prior to her recent retirement, Dillenbeck worked as a commercial account manager at Robertson Ryan & Associates.
"While much of her nonprofit work has focused on social services, the well-being of this community on every level is important to her,” says MVC executive director Carol Abrahamzon. “Sue is a true leader, and the Conservancy as well as the community are fortunate to have her working for a better place for all.”
Dillenbeck expresses gratitude for local landowners and communities working to preserve and protect landscapes, farmlands and habitats, efforts she says give her "hope for the future."
“Challenges to the Conservancy are in some ways similar to those faced by any nonprofit -- endless work to be done, along with financial constraints," Dillenbeck says. "Climate change and encroaching developments add extra urgency to our mission, but if there is any organization up to the challenge, it’s Mississippi Valley Conservancy."
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.