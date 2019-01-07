HOLMEN -- The Mississippi Valley Conservancy is offering a guided snowshoe walk through New Amsterdam Grasslands nature preserve, W7900 Old NA in New Amsterdam, at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 19.
Trail guide and Conservationist of the Year for 2018 Pat Caffrey will share information about winter wildlife habitats and how to identify wildlife tracks in the snow. The 310-acre New Amsterdam Grasslands nature preserve provides critical nesting habitat for rare grassland birds, including the state threatened Henslow's Sparrow and Bell's Vireo.
To register for the walk, email carol@mississippivalleyconservancy.org or call 608-784-3606, ext. 6. A limited number of snowshoes are available to reserve.
