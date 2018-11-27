The Mississippi Valley Conservancy is offering a guided walk through the Kann Tree Farm, 7762 Hwy. B, Sparta, at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 8. The hike is part of the Conservancy’s 2018 “Linked to the Land” series of outdoor experiences sponsored by Mayo Clinic Health System.
Gerald “Jug” Kann, named Regional Outstanding Tree Farmer of the Year in 2016, will guide the walk and discuss his forestry management practices.
Kann purchased 80 acres north of Sparta in the mid-1990s and planted white spruce, white pine and red pine all raised to be selectively harvested and sustainable. Over the years the Kann family has planted more than 45,000 trees.
To RSVP for the walk, email kfrise@mississippivalleyconservancy.org or call 784-3606 ext. 6.
