The Mississippi Valley Conservancy is offering a Valentine's snowshoe hike at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, through Romance Woods Nature Preserve, N Ridge Road, Genoa.

The family-friendly snowshoe hike will begin at the trailhead at Romance Woods Nature Preserve with staff and volunteers available to help with snowshoe basics and identifying tracks in the snow.

Romance Woods Nature Preserve, owned and protected by Mississippi Valley Conservancy, includes 35 acres of scenic, diverse oak woodlands, rocky dolomite outcrops and an ephemeral stream.

The land supports healthy populations of white-tailed deer, wild turkeys and other wildlife available to provide hunting and trapping opportunities for the public. 

To RSVP for the hike, email achurch@mississippivalleyconservancy.org or call 784-3606 ext. 2. A limited number of snowshoes are available for reservation by Feb. 13. Include your weight and contact information when you RSVP. Snowshoe size is determined by body weight.

