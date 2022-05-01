Mississippi Valley Conservancy offers Wildflowers of Savanna Oaks tour

Mississippi Valley Conservancy will offer Wildflowers of Savanna Oaks: a guided walk to identify and appreciate native wildflowers at the Savanna Oaks tract of Greens Coulee Park in Onalaska on Saturday, June 4.

Participants will enjoy the beauty of the Onalaska blufflands while learning about the wildflowers growing there. This event is part of the Conservancy’s 2022 “Linked to the Land” series of outdoor experiences on the many nature preserves it protects for wildlife habitat, scenic beauty, outdoor learning and recreation in the Driftless Area.

Our expert guides for this wildflower walk, Melinda Knutson and Andrea Benco, will share their knowledge of the wildflowers and the beneficial roles they play in the bluffland ecology.

Savanna Oaks is a 51-acre tract of land located in the city of Onalaska. It is permanently protected by Mississippi Valley Conservancy.

The bluff property allows visitors a chance to explore a unique landscape that would have been prevalent hundreds of years ago. It features bluff prairie and oak savanna that have become increasingly rare due to development, mining, and agriculture.

Advance registration is required for this free event by June 1 at www.mississippivalleyconservancy.org/events. With limited parking space, carpooling is recommended.

Details and sign up are at https://www.mississippivalleyconservancy.org/events.

