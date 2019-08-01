As part of its "Linked to the Land" outdoor experiences, the Mississippi Valley Conservancy will host a Nature Bathing hike from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 10 beginning at the Easter Road Trailhead.
Hike leader Jan Wellik will guide participants through the "shinrin-yoku" or forest bathing session, drawing on mindful meditation techniques to connect with nature.
Wellik recommends comfortable clothing and shoes, as well as a water bottle for the hike, and invites attendees to bring a journal and leave cell phones in the car.
Registration for the free event is required by Aug. 7 via the Events page on the Conservancy's website. Questions may be directed to Carol Labuzzetta by calling 608-784-3606 ext. 7.
