The Mississippi Valley Conservancy has received a donation of 18 acres of land adjacent to Perrot State Park from an anonymous donor, expanding the Conservancy's land protection reach.
The donated property, which abuts Perrot Park on two sides, includes rugged topography, oak woodlands and archaeological resources and is a component of the Mississippi River migratory flyway, providing nesting habitat for songbirds.
“Protecting land, not owning it, is the mission of Mississippi Valley Conservancy," said Carol Abrahamzon, executive director of the Conservancy.
"There are times, however, when land acquisition plays a key part in the process of protecting native habitats," she said. "The conservancy board was easily convinced to accept the land donation due to its ecological significance and location in one of its priority areas. A protected land donation is a gift that will be of benefit to many generations. It’s something for which we can all be grateful.”
Conservation director Abbie Church said, “There are several organizations working on protecting the natural and cultural heritage in and around Trempealeau. With shared conservation values, we’re piecing together a larger area that’s protected for the benefit of wildlife, residents and visitors.
"It is our hope to transfer the land in the future to Perrot Park for long-term ownership and management," Church said. "Meanwhile, it’s great to be able to protect this forested habitat for migratory songbirds and other wildlife.”
The protected status of the land will remain intact regardless of future ownership changes.
