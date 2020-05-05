Mississippi Valley Conservancy recognizes volunteers

The Mississippi Valley Conservancy recognized these volunteers for their contributions in 2019:
Adam Campbell-Olszewski was named graphic design volunteer of the year. In 2019, he donated his time and talent to developing a campaign logo for the Conservancy’s “Love the Bluffs” program, and he helped with the development of other logos and stickers for new members and volunteers.
Kelly Sultzbach was named educator of the year. She is an associate professor of English at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. Under her guidance, students wrote reviews of books about the environment for the conservancy’s “Wild Reads” blog. They also read at the Aldo Leopold celebration and engaged in “Coffee and Conversations” with conservancy members.
Jim and Jan Brady were named land stewardship leaders of the year. In 2019, they completed seven easement monitoring visits totaling some 30 hours work and 828 miles, more than any other volunteer monitors. The Bradys are longtime conservancy members and established a conservation easement on their land near Galesville in the conservancy’s early years.
Gretchen Skoloda, the MVC’s “founding mother,” has been recognized with the conservancy’s Lifetime Achievement Award. Her childhood years on a dairy farm created strong ties to the land and taught her the importance of open space and nature. In 1997, she was a key member of the small group that created the conservancy. For more than 20 years, she has been devoted to the conservancy’s mission as a board member, strategic planner, development and event organizer along.
The conservancy recently announced surpassing the 21,000-acre marker in the number of acres protected from development in Wisconsin’s Driftless Area.
Founded in 1997, the conservancy is a nationally accredited regional land trust that has permanently protected 21,056 acres of scenic lands in southwestern Wisconsin by working with private landowners, businesses and local communities on voluntary conservation projects.
