Mississippi Valley Conservancy recognizes volunteers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Mississippi Valley Conservancy recognized these volunteers for their contributions in 2019:

Adam Campbell-Olszewski was named graphic design volunteer of the year. In 2019, he donated his time and talent to developing a campaign logo for the Conservancy’s “Love the Bluffs” program, and he helped with the development of other logos and stickers for new members and volunteers.

Kelly Sultzbach was named educator of the year. She is an associate professor of English at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. Under her guidance, students wrote reviews of books about the environment for the conservancy’s “Wild Reads” blog. They also read at the Aldo Leopold celebration and engaged in “Coffee and Conversations” with conservancy members.

Jim and Jan Brady were named land stewardship leaders of the year. In 2019, they completed seven easement monitoring visits totaling some 30 hours work and 828 miles, more than any other volunteer monitors. The Bradys are longtime conservancy members and established a conservation easement on their land near Galesville in the conservancy’s early years.