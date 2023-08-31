Americans support saving the natural spaces they love. Since 1997, Mississippi Valley Conservancy has been doing just that for the people of southwest Wisconsin.

“We are proud to share that our land trust accreditation has been renewed - proving once again that, as part of a network of over 450 accredited land trusts across the nation, we are committed to conservation excellence,” said MVC Executive Director Carol Abrahamzon.

Abrahamzon went on to say that the organization is stronger than ever for having gone through the rigorous accreditation renewal process. She said community support is what makes it possible.

The strength of the La Crosse-based nonprofit land trust means special public places -- such as the La Crosse Blufflands, Sugar Creek Bluff, New Amsterdam Grasslands, Kickapoo Caverns, and Tunnelville Cliffs -- will be protected forever, making Wisconsin’s Driftless Area an even greater place for now and in the future. It also means thousands of acres of privately owned land will permanently protected for the benefit of all.

“We provided extensive documentation and were subject to a comprehensive third-party evaluation prior to achieving this distinction,” said Abrahamzon.

The Land Trust Accreditation Commission awarded renewed accreditation, signifying its confidence that Mississippi Valley Conservancy’s lands will be protected forever. Accredited land trusts now steward over 20 million acres - the size of Denali, Yellowstone, Grand Canyon, Glacier, Everglades and Yosemite National Parks combined.

The accreditation seal is a mark of distinction that stands for excellence, trust and permanence. Mississippi Valley Conservancy is part of a network of over 450 accredited land trusts that are united by their strong ethical practices.

Accredited land trusts inspire confidence and respect among their peers and in their communities. The conservancy is one of 1,281 land trusts across the U.S. according to the Land Trust Alliance’s most recent National Land Trust Census. A complete list of accredited land trusts and more information about the process and benefits can be found at www.landtrustaccreditation.org.