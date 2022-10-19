Mississippi Valley Conservancy to host 25th anniversary fall fundraiser

In celebrating its 25th anniversary, Mississippi Valley Conservancy is hosting its annual fall fundraiser to support the nonprofit’s mission to protect land, water, wildlife, and climate for future generations in Wisconsin’s Driftless Area.

“Save the Driftless…for them,” is the theme of the event that will feature a banquet of seasonal foods, a wheel-of-wine game, a silent auction, and a LIVE auction of donated treasures and experiences.

The event will be held at the Radisson Hotel La Crosse from 5:30-8 p.m. on Friday, November 4.

The highlight of this popular annual event is a live auction of local treasures and experiences that include deluxe weekend travel packages; guided outdoor activities with expert naturalists and sportsmen; locally crafted furniture and foods; entertainment packages; and even a private airplane tour!

“It’s always a fabulous event because of the generous donors and lively bidders, and best of all is the gathering of so many friends, old and new, who want to continue supporting the Conservancy’s work into our next twenty-five years,” said the Conservancy’s executive director Carol Abrahamzon.

Tickets are now available online at www.mississippivalleyconservancy.org/events/save-driftless-fall-fundraiser, and everyone is welcome purchase tickets and attend.

Founded in 1997, Mississippi Valley Conservancy is a nationally accredited regional land trust that protects 23,929 acres of scenic lands in southwestern Wisconsin by working with private landowners, businesses, and local communities on voluntary conservation projects. The focus of the Conservancy is to conserve the forests, prairies, wetlands, streams, and farms that support native wildlife and enrich communities for the health and well-being of current and future generations. For more information about how you can become a member or a habitat restoration volunteer, visit Mississippi Valley Conservancy’s website. There you can also find out more about learning opportunities, events, and ways to support the Conservancy’s work. www.MississippiValleyConservancy.org.