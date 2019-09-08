The Mississippi Valley Conservancy will be partnering with the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration and La Crosse Area Astronomical Society to host a guided sunset hike and ridgetop stargazing session from 4:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Villa St. Joseph, W2658 Hwy 33 Trunk.
The annual event will be accompanied by refreshments, games and a craft activity for attending children. Registration by Sept. 11 is free and can be found along with directions and more details at mississippivalleyconservancy.org.
