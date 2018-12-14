Landowners and the Mississippi Valley Conservancy, a local land trust, entered a conservation agreement to protect 170 acres of wooded bluffs and native prairie overlooking the Bad Axe River Valley in Vernon County -- one of the Conservancy's priority areas.
The Bad Axe watershed is necessary for flood management and control in a region that saw severe flooding late this summer.
"The conservation agreement with the landowner guarantees these sensitive areas will not be converted to land uses that cannot effectively deal with runoff and floodwaters," said Abbie Church, Conservancy conservation director.
The property, which contains both prairie and forest, also supports a variety of wildlife. Native wildflowers, grasses and sedges provide habitat to local pollinators, including butterflies and bees, while oak and hickory forests are home to birds including the wood thrush, red-eyed vireo and scarlet tanager. Bears, badgers and foxes have also been seen on the property.
The Mississippi Valley Conservancy has work to protect 1,400 acres of private land and two public nature preserves in the Bad Axe watershed, and more than 20,000 acres in southwestern Wisconsin.
Private lands are managed under conservation easements, agreements in which the landowner agrees to restrict certain types of development to their land. The Conservancy also buys land for habitat restoration to be turned over to municipalities for management and public use. The La Crosse Bluffs are an example of the latter.
