The public is invited to join the Mississippi Valley Conservancy in a mushroom foray — a morning of foraging for mushrooms on a bluff high above the Mississippi River near Cassville — with members of the UW-La Crosse Mycology Club.

The workshop will give participants the opportunity to share findings and get assistance with mushroom identification from knowledgeable mycologists. Location details will be sent to registered participants the week before the foray.

This activity is part of Wisconsin Land Trust Days, a statewide celebration of conservation efforts, according to an MVC press release. The foray is an expedition for the purpose of collecting mushrooms, but it’s more than that. It’s a gathering of people who are interested in discovering the world of fungi.

Mushroom hunting is a popular way to enjoy the seasons. In September, foragers in the Driftless Region may be lucky enough to find such varieties as honey mushrooms, chicken-of-the-woods, hen-of-the-woods, turkey tail and puff ball mushrooms. There are also a number of lookalikes that can be poisonous, so having mycologists available to verify findings is essential before consuming any.

Registration is required by Sept. 6 on the “events” page at www.mississippivalleyconservancy.org. Contact Sarah Bratnober at sarah@mississippivalleyconservancy.org or call 608-784-3606, ext 8, with any questions.