The Mississippi Valley Conservancy invites nature-lovers to learn in the library and in the field about the lives of monarch butterflies and their connection to the Holland Sand Prairie through a two-part program.
The first will be an interactive discussion and presentation by Carol Labuzzetta, environmental educator and outreach and education program manager at the Conservancy, from 12:30 to 2 p.m. June 10 at the Holmen Public Library Community Room, 121 Legion St. W., Holmen. No registration for this event is required.
The second will be a guided hike at the Holland Sand Prairie from 10 to 11 a.m. June 15, meeting at W7781 Cty Rd MH, Holmen. Mike Nied, member and volunteer at the conservancy, will lead. Advance registration is required by June 12.
Register and learn more at www.misissippivalleyconservancy.org/events/monarchs or call 608-784-3606 ext. 4 for more information.
