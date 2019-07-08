Mississippi Valley Conservancy is offering a limited number of cave tours from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. July 13 and Aug. 3 at the Kickapoo Caverns Nature Preserve, Wauzeka, Wisconsin.
Advance registration is required. For more information or to register, visit mississippivalleyconservancy.org/events.
The Caverns, an 83-acre nature preserve, includes a large cave that serves as a hibernation site for several bat species, and the tours will share information about the beneficial role of bats and the importance of protecting their native habitats. The tours are part of the Conservancy's "Seasons in the Coulee Region" series of outdoor events sponsored by Gundersen Health System.
Plan to arrive, park, and hike for 30 minutes ahead of the tour starting time assigned during registration. Waterproof shoes are a good idea, and a refillable water bottle is highly recommended. For more information, call Carol Labuzzetta at 608-784-3606 ext. 7.
