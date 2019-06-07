Mississippi Valley Mayhem will take on the Quad City Rollers of Eldridge, Iowa, June 8 at the Onalaska Omni Center, 255 Riders Club Road. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Mississippi Valley Mayhem promotes the sport of women's flat track roller derby in the Midwest, helps local charities and organizations, and creates positive female role models in the community. The league is open to all qualified participants who meet membership requirements.
As a nonprofit organization, Mississippi Valley Mayhem is proud to donate 30% of ticket sales to community partners. The beneficiary for June is The Center: 7 Rivers LGBTQ Connection.
For more information, contact 608-588-5068.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.