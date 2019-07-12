The Mississippi Valley Mayhem roller derby team will face off against the MedCity Mafia from Rochester, Minn., at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Onalaska OmniCenter. Later, the Mayhem will take on the BisMan Bombshellz of Bismark, N.D., at at 11 a.m. Sunday, also at the OmniCenter.
In addition, the Dead River Derby of Marquette, Mich., will take on the BisMan at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and face off against MedCity at 9 a.m. Sunday.
Tickets cost $10, and 30 percent of ticket sales from the weekend tournament will benefit New Horizons Shelter and Outreach Centers in La Crosse.
