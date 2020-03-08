MnDOT to host open house about I-90 bridge replacement project

The Minnesota Department of Transportation will host an open house to discuss the replacement of two bridges on Interstate 90.

The meeting — which will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. March 12 at the New Hartford Township Hall, in Dakota, Minn. — is an opportunity to learn about project timelines, detours and other plans.

A MnDOT contractor will replace the I-90 bridge at Exit 267 near Nodine. Dakota Valley Road will be will be closed during the project, and a temporary bypass will be constructed to maintain a single lane of traffic.

The projects will run from May through October.

To learn more, visit dot.state.mn.us/d6/projects/i90-nodine-bridge/index.html.

