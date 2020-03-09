You are the owner of this article.
MnDOT to host open house on I-90 bridge replacement project
The Minnesota Department of Transportation will host a public open house to discuss the replacement of two bridges on Interstate 90 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. March 12 at the New Hartford Township Hall, 42774 County Road 12, Dakota, Minn.

The meeting is an opportunity to learn about project timelines, detours and available developments. A MnDOT contractor will be replacing the I-90 bridge at Nodine, Exit 267. Dakota Valley Road will be temporarily closed and a temporary bypass will be constructed to maintain a single lane of traffic. The projects will run from May through October.

To learn more, visit dot.state.mn.us/d6/projects/i90-nodine-bridge/index.html. To request accommodation for the event, call 651-366-4720.

