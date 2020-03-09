MnDOT to host open house on I-90 bridge replacement project

The Minnesota Department of Transportation will host a public open house to discuss the replacement of two bridges on Interstate 90 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. March 12 at the New Hartford Township Hall, 42774 County Road 12, Dakota, Minn.

The meeting is an opportunity to learn about project timelines, detours and available developments. A MnDOT contractor will be replacing the I-90 bridge at Nodine, Exit 267. Dakota Valley Road will be temporarily closed and a temporary bypass will be constructed to maintain a single lane of traffic. The projects will run from May through October.