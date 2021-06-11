 Skip to main content
MOB Stop in Holmen hosting fundraiser lunch for teen with cancer
The MOB Stop will host a fundraiser this weekend for a Holmen High School student battling non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

All proceeds from the $5 lunch, which includes a hotdog, chips and soda, will go to the family of Loghan Daffinson. 

The fundraiser will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the MOB Stop, 208 S. Holmen Drive Suite 100, Holmen. 

