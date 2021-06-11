MOB Stop in Holmen hosting fundraiser lunch for teen with cancer

The MOB Stop will host a fundraiser this weekend for a Holmen High School student battling non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
All proceeds from the $5 lunch, which includes a hotdog, chips and soda, will go to the family of Loghan Daffinson.
The fundraiser will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the MOB Stop, 208 S. Holmen Drive Suite 100, Holmen.
Emily Pyrek
Community health reporter
Emily Pyrek covers health and human interest stories for the La Crosse Tribune.
