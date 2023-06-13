African Americans face a disproportionate burden when it comes to cancer, with the highest mortality and lowest survival rates compared to other racial and ethnic groups. Breast cancer is particularly prevalent among African American women and is the leading cause of cancer death. In 2022, it was estimated there would be 36,260 new cases of breast cancer among African American women and 6,800 deaths.

IF YOU GO WHO: Women 40 and older who have no breast issues or concerns. WHAT: Mobile Mammography screenings at Juneteenth celebration WHERE: Riverside Park, La Crosse WHEN: Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 18; appointments necessary, call 608-785-9872

"Although breast cancer is slightly less common among African American women compared to white women in the U.S.," says Dominique Smith, Radiology, Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse, "African American women have a 40% higher risk of dying from early onset breast cancer."

A recent study suggests that starting breast cancer screening at age 42 for African American women could help reduce racial disparities in breast cancer deaths. Mammography is a low-dose X-ray of breast tissue and plays a crucial role in early detection of breast cancer.

Mayo Clinic Health System and community partners are working to make mammograms more accessible using Mayo’s Mobile Mammography vehicle. The vehicle will be at the Juneteenth celebration in La Crosse on from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 18, and offer mammograms to women who have scheduled appointments.

"By bringing Mobile Mammography to Juneteenth, we are actively working to improve access and promote preventive care," says Smith. "Early detection increases treatment options, such as less extensive surgery and the possibility of avoiding chemotherapy, resulting in fewer side effects. Detecting breast cancer early makes it easier to treat."

Appointments are required, and you can call 608-392-6237 on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to answer screening questions and schedule your appointment at the Juneteenth Mayo Mobile Mammogram Unit. Remember to have your insurance or Wisconsin Well Women Program information available.

Wisconsin Well Women Program helps Wisconsin women ages 45 to 64 who have little or no health insurance get screened for breast and cervical cancers. Call 608-785-9872 to find out if you qualify for support.