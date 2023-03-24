Flooding this spring is no longer a question of if, but rather how significant it will be.

According to the National Weather Service La Crosse, chances for springtime flooding along Mississippi River remain well above normal due to the large snow pack that remains around the upper river basin and colder temperatures that have inhibited the snow from melting.

“It’s not a matter of will we flood or not, but how bad will the flood be?” said National Weather Service La Crosse hydrologist Jordan Wendt.

La Crosse has a 50% chance of moderate flooding in the latter weeks of April and first week of May. There is a 93% chance the river will exceed the river banks.

Upriver in Winona, the National Weather Service predicts there is a 50% chance of moderate flooding for the same time period and a 90% chance the river will exceed its banks.

Moderate flooding occurs when the river stage reaches 13 feet in La Crosse. The last time water reached that marker occurred June 1, 2019.

At 13 feet above the river bed, Pettibone Campground and RV park would be flooded and water would begin to inundate Nelson Park on French Island. At 13.5 feet, many La Crosse River Marsh trails would be under water as river water backs up side channels and connecting rivers.

In Winona, moderate flood stage is at 15 feet. At only 13 feet, the river would flood Prairie Island Park and the city would begin pumping operations and patrol area dikes.

The largest factors that will impact the flood severity are temperatures and precipitation. If temperatures remain on the cold end, the snow melt will continue to be delayed. Heavy precipitation combined with the slow snowmelt can lead to heavy flooding.

In the past 30 days, precipitation has been 200 to 250% normal for the season. Precipitation forecast for the next week is minimal and Wendt does not expect that weather to impact flood risk.

Sarah Rafajko, La Crosse floodplain manager, agreed that “intense rainstorms” are a “major trigger” for flooding in the area. Rafajko anticipates the city’s stormwater drains have enough capacity to handle high river levels.

“Once you add the rainfall in, that capacity is just not there,” Rafajko said.

If river levels reach stages of 10 feet or above, the wastewater department has pumps and sandbags ready to divert the flow and clear out the water.

Flooding of that level has historically occurred at Causeway Boulevard/Copeland Avenue near the La Crosse River.

Rafajko said the city anticipates Causeway Boulevard to flood “pretty much every year.”

Flood mitigation

On Thursday, the city of La Crosse received approval for its flood hazard mitigation plan from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The approval gives the city access to federal grants for floodplain mitigation.

Rafajko said the grants will help the city pursue flood projects like community outreach campaigns, floodplain re-mapping, marsh restoration, river channel widening/deepening, improve stormwater retention areas, green infrastructure/nature-based solutions and levee accreditation.

One important flood mitigation project is to get accreditation for the five miles of city levees. The levees need to be updated to meet core FEMA standards to receive accreditation.

Accreditation of levees means the levees will appear on the national database as providing flood protection. Currently the levees are not on the national database, which creates a large floodplain zone.

Rafajko works on flood preparation throughout the year by monitoring the levee conditions, updating the floodplain map and encouraging homeowners to invest in flood insurance.

Residents who have a federally backed mortgage and live in the floodplain are required to have flood insurance. However, Rafajko encourages all homeowners to look into flood insurance.

“Even if you're not in the floodplain, if the streets in front of your house or your business are flooding, look into flood insurance to make sure that you're protected in the event that something did happen and you did have damages,” Rafajko said. “That would be my biggest message.”

Personal prep

For Tracy Hameau, emergency management coordinator for La Crosse County, one of the most important things to do before the flood season is community outreach and safety awareness training.

An emergency management coordinator makes lots of potential plans for a variety of natural disasters. Hameau updates her plans regularly, as weather conditions change frequently.

“I do a lot of preparing,” Hameau said. “I do a lot of hoping for nothing to happen, but if it does, I’ve planned for the absolute worst and hope for less.”

In the case of a flood event, people should never drive or walk through flooded areas. Six inches of fast-moving water can sweep an adult off their feet, a foot of water can carry away a small car.

Ways Hameau suggests individuals prepare for the upcoming flood season include:

Know your flood risk. Assess the potential for flooding on your property if you live in a flood plain, near a body of water, or have a basement.

Consider flood insurance. Most flood coverage requires 30 days to take effect after application and payment.

Build a go kit. Include items such as food, water, cash and medications. Have copies of important documents in a waterproof container.

Make an emergency plan — identify a meeting place for your family, make a list of emergency numbers and important contacts.

Keep water out of and away from your house. Clean gutters regularly, direct downspouts away from your foundation, repair cracks in your foundation, improve grading so water flows away from your house and cover window wells.

Move valuables out of the basement. Elevate or flood-proof your washer, dryer, water heater and HVAC systems. Relocate electrical outlets to three feet above the floor.