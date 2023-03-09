Chances for significant flooding along the Mississippi River have increased because of the deep snowpack across Wisconsin and Minnesota and continued cooler than normal temperatures, according to the National Weather Service.

In La Crosse, there is a 50% chance for moderate flooding and a 95% chance the river will exceed its current level. This is most likely to occur in April.

In Winona, Minnesota, there is a 50% chance for major flooding with a 50% chance of river level exceedance this April.

On Thursday, NWS La Crosse hosted a webinar to discuss the potential for flooding and other weather events in the coming months.

Severity of flooding is dependent on how long the cooler temperatures last, timing and rate of snowmelt and any additional precipitation.

Current conditions suggest much above normal risk for flooding along the Mississippi mainstem, near to above normal risk for the Mississippi tributaries in Wisconsin and near normal risks for the Mississippi tributaries in Minnesota.

Conditions can and often do change. The biggest factor affecting spring flood risks is weather during and leading up to the sensitive period of melting snow.

“A slow and steady melt, with little to no additional precipitation will lower the flood risk significantly. Conversely, a fast warm up, coupled with moderate to heavy amounts of rainfall would significantly increase the flood risk,” said Jordan Wendt, service hydrologist at the National Weather Service in La Crosse.

A precipitation forecast for the next week shows about one inch of rain for the Coulee Region, which is near normal. Temperatures for the area are forecast to be colder than normal, which will slow down the snow melt in the Chippewa, Minnesota, St. Croix and upper portions of the Mississippi watersheds.

Colder temperatures slow the spring snowmelt. If the snowmelt is too slow, the risk for springtime flooding will increase.

Additionally, if significant rainfall is added to the mix, the chances for significant flooding increase.

