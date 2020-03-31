Moderate flooding predicted this weekend in La Crosse, Winona

The National Weather Service warned Tuesday that the Mississippi River could reach flood stage in La Crosse and Winona by Thursday and said to expect the moderate flooding which is typical for this time of year.

The region has a chance to see precipitation each day Wednesday through Saturday, according to the weather service, which combined with already moist soil will cause water levels to rise.

The river’s stage was up to 10.9 feet in La Crosse as of 9:15 a.m. Tuesday and at 11.6 feet in Winona at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday.

The flood stage for the two communities is 12 feet and 13 feet, respectively.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The weather service expects the river to continue to rise over the weekend and reach 13.2 feet in La Crosse and 15.2 feet in Winona by Monday morning.

When flood stage is reached at La Crosse, water will begin to inundate Pettibone Park in La Crosse and Nelson Park in the town of Campbell. In Winona, Prairie Island Park begins to flood. Pumping operations are underway by the city of Winona.