Moderna, Johnson and Johnson booster dose rollout beginning locally

Following the CDC and FDA approval last week, local providers will begin offering boosters of the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson COVID vaccines to eligible persons.

The recommendation was announced Oct. 21 and comes one month after approval for a third dose of Pfizer for select groups.

Mayo Clinic Health System on Monday began administering booster doses of Moderna and Johnson and Johnson, and Gundersen Health System will start Wednesday.

Moderna and Pfizer boosters have the same guidelines, and are available to the following people six months or more post second dose:

Anyone age 65 and older

People age 18 through 64 with certain medical conditions that put them at high risk of severe illness from COVID-19.

People age 18 through 64 with high risk of COVID-19 exposure at work or in congregate care or living settings, such as frontline healthcare workers, educators, daycare providers, those experiencing homelessness who are living in a shelter and long-term care facility residents.

Johnson and Johnson second doses are approved for anyone 18 and older at least two months out from their shot.

Booster doses can be of any brand, and do not need to be the same incarnation as initial doses. All three vaccines are proven to be safe and highly effective in reducing contraction of the virus,hospitalization and death due to COVID-19.

Proof of vaccination is required to obtain a booster shot. Those who do not have their vaccine card or are getting their booster at location at which they are not a patient can access their record via the online Wisconsin Immunization Registry, https://www.dhfswir.org/PR/clientSearch.do?language=en.

Mayo and Gundersen continue to offer first and second vaccine doses to qualifying persons. Walkins are accepted. Appointments can be made online at Mayo using the Patient Online Portal or by calling 608-392-7400. Patients may receive an online message or mailed letter alerting them to eligibility.

To make an appointment at Gundersen, use the MyChart online portal or call 608-775-6829.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

