Moderna vaccine gains full approval, Pfizer submits data for pediatric version

COVID-19 vaccine makers Moderna and Pfizer both marked milestones this week, with the former's shot gaining full approval and the latter seeking review for its pediatric version.

The FDA granted full approval for Moderna's mRNA vaccine, six months after Pfizer's incarnation became the first COVID vaccine to reach that status. Moderna's version will be marketed as Spikevax, and is still only available to adults.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services in a release reiterated the proven safety and efficacy of the vaccine, and noted in order to be granted full approval -- EUA was given for Moderna's shot in Dec. 2020 -- intensive research was conducted, along with inspection of manufacturing facilities and review of all clinical and real-world data and studies.

"This is another important milestone and builds on evidence that the Moderna vaccine is safe and effective for everyone ages 18 and up," said Stephanie Schauer, Division of Public Health Immunization program manager. "It’s more important than ever that everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated get vaccinated so we can keep ourselves, our kids, our friends, family, and neighbors safe."

The Pfizer vaccine, currently available to those 5 and older, is nearing EUA for the use of its vaccine, in a smaller dosage size, for those six months to 4 years old. On Feb. 1, the company submitted data from its clinical trials to the FDA. The advisory panel is expected to vote in around two weeks, and the FDA will then decide whether to extend EUA. Next, the CDC will weigh in before a vote is taken on whether to recommend. The full process could take several weeks.

EUA for a vaccine for the youngest age group was originally anticipated to happen by late 2020 or early 2021, but Pfizer found a two-dose course of three micrograms, which is about a third the size of that for the 5 to 11 group and a tenth of that for teens and adults, did not offer the level of protection hoped for. A three-dose regimen is now anticipated, with the data presented to the FDA showing the results for two shots and third dose data still being collected. Spacing between first and second doses is the same for the child and adult versions at 21 days, but the third shot would be given after eight weeks.

Despite approval in place for the majority of the population, and booster doses urged, vaccination rates in Wisconsin have declined in recent weeks, from around 35,000 doses given the week of Jan. 9 to 24,000 the week of Jan. 23. In total as of Feb. 2, 59.4% of Wisconsin residents had received at least two doses, including 20.3% of youth 5 to 11.

For a list of local vaccine providers, visit https://www.vaccines.gov/

