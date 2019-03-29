MADISON — The city of Mondovi’s insurer will pay $325,000 to settle a lawsuit a former police officer brought against city officials claiming she was denied a promotion and forced to resign in 2017 due to sex discrimination, the city announced Wednesday.
Allied World Insurance Co., the city’s insurer, will pay the entire amount of the settlement, which includes attorney fees, alleged damages and back pay to former patrol officer Bonnie J. Bertrang, said City Administrator Bradley Hanson.
The city admitted to no wrongdoing in agreeing to the settlement. It denied unlawfully passing over Bertrang for promotion to chief of police in 2015, maintaining she wasn’t the most qualified applicant.
It also denied Bertrang’s allegations that she was subjected to a hostile work environment and sex discrimination.
“The city was prepared to try the case and clear the defendants’ names. However … the Common Council decided to reach a settlement at the direction of its insurance carrier, which bore the cost of the defense, trial and potential appeal,” according to a statement Hanson released Wednesday.
Bertrang’s attorney, David Schoenberger, said Wednesday that he hadn’t seen a signed agreement and wouldn’t comment on Hanson’s statement at this time.
Last month, the parties informed U.S. District Judge Barbara Crabb that they had reached a settlement. On Feb. 27, Crabb dismissed without prejudice Bertrang’s suit against the city, former Mayor Treig Pronschinske and former police chief officer Scott Smith.
Bertrang filed suit in 2017, several months after she resigned. Attorneys for Allied World subsequently asked Crabb to dismiss the suit. In response, Crabb threw out Bertrang’s due-process claim but allowed her claims for sex discrimination, hostile work environment and constructive discharge to go to trial scheduled for Sept. 9.
According to Crabb’s August 2018:
Bertrang began as a part-time patrol officer in March 2007 and was hired as a full-time officer in May 2013. Pronschinske was elected mayor in April 2014 and within days he began seeking out her while she was on or off duty.
Pronschinske wanted to talk to Bertrang about non-police related business. He told her many times that his wife and daughter were out of town so he was home alone.
Pronschinske also drove by Bertrang’s home several times a day and followed her while she was on patrol, stopping her to talk and telling her he was worried about her patrolling alone.
Bertrang perceived Pronschinske’s attempts to form a relationship with her and reported his conduct to the police chief, who forwarded her complaints to the city administrator and a city council member. Pronschinske contacted police chief and requested that Bertrang’s probation be extended. However, by that time, Bertrang was a non-probationary employee.
Police Chief Terry Pittman, announced his retirement in August 2014 and Pronschinske formed a hiring committee consisting of Pittman and two city council members. The hiring committee would recommend a candidate to the mayor and city council. The mayor would appoint the new chief subject to confirmation by two-thirds of the council members.
The committee unanimously recommended Bertrang over patrol officer Scott Smith Pronschinske would not accept the recommendation. Pronschinske and Smith while Smith was on and off duty.
Pittman received anonymous letters about Bertrang including a picture of her in a bikini. Also, a smear campaign began on Facebook to degrade and humiliate her.
Pronschinske belittled Bertrang’s qualifications at an October 2014 city council meeting. When City Administrator Dan Lauersdorf told Pronschinske that personnel issues should be conducted in a closed session, but Pronschinske told Lauersdorf to “shut up.”
Pronschinske formed a new advisory committee consisting of his wife, a council member and friends of Pronschinske and Smith. Pronschinske placed Smith in charge of the police department in Pittman’s absence.
The new committee amended qualifications for the new police chief that were meet by Smith’s fulltime sworn office experience and not Bertrang’s
Under the new qualifications, Bertrang’s application for chief was rejected. Four applicants, including a
woman police chief in a similar-sized Wisconsin city, were considered but Smith was eventually hired.
Working for Smith was difficult for Bertrang. When her son became ill, Smith denied Bertrang’s request for leave, which was overturned after she complained to the city administrator and union.
Smith made numerous “sexual comments” about Bertrang to her co-workers including “wouldn’t she be a fun ride,” she “had a nice rack,” and the city crew “loved to sniff the squad car seat after she was done using it.” Smith also called her “runt,” “puny” and “small,” and made comments in her presence about other women’s appearances.
The city had to hire a sergeant to assist Smith who lacked necessary skills and training. Bertrang applied for new position but was excluded by the seven to 10 years sworn officer experience qualification written by Smith and Pronschinske.
Bertrang resigned in May 2015, believing she would not be treated fairly by Pronschinske and Smith and would not advance while employed by the city.
Schoenberger said Bertrang is employed in law enforcement in the state.
Pronschinske was mayor of Mondovi from 2014-18. He was defeated in April 2018 by Brady Weiss by a 475 to 266 margin.
Pronschinske has represented the 92nd District in the state Assembly since 2016.
He did not return calls for comment left with his capitol office on Wednesday and Thursday.
