Monkeypox vaccine equity program launched; smallpox drug being studied as potential treatment

National efforts to curb the spread of monkeypox are expanding, with the CDC launching a program to both equalize testing access and explore a potential treatment.

On Thursday, the CDC announced its Monkeypox Vaccine Equity pilot program, which invites state, local and territorial health departments to partner on reaching those with barriers to the vaccine. As with other medical services, some populations are more likely to face hurdles in obtaining the shots — such as immigrants, persons for whom English is not their first language, persons with disabilities, those without access to transportation, those without internet for online appointment scheduling and persons with feelings of distrust toward the government or vaccines in general.

The current monkeypox outbreak — 22,774 cases were reported in the U.S. as of Wednesday, including 68 in Wisconsin — is disproportionately impacting the gay, bisexual, transgender and men who have sex with men community. Hispanic and Black persons are less likely to have access to the monkeypox vaccine.

“We have a responsibility to address inequities that have been highlighted by this outbreak, and this program will help make a difference,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

Over 1 million doses of the JYNNEOS vaccine have been allocated for U.S. distribution and up to 50,000 doses will be reserved for the pilot program. Proposals must prioritize those with risk factors and persons who are more susceptible yet less likely to be vaccinated. Successful pilots may be adapted to be more broadly implemented in future efforts to distribute vaccine, "which will help alleviate the effects of the current outbreak and potentially develop repeatable methods that can be used to avoid these inequities in the future as well," the CDC says.

In addressing those already infected, the CDC from May through August studied the safety of using a smallpox drug, with the findings released Sept. 9. The CDC reviewed intake forms for 549 persons, and outcome forms for 369, confirmed or believed to be positive for monkeypox who received Tecovirimat (TPOXX). The drug is FDA approved for smallpox, and is being used for monkeypox under an Expanded Access Investigational New Drug protocol.

Of the patients studied, nearly 98% were male with around 39% white, 35% Hispanic and 18% Black. The drug proved to be well tolerated, with few adverse effects, and the National Institutes of Health and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases AIDS Clinical Trials Group are launching a Phase 3 trial to examine its efficacy. Both adults and youth who have contracted the disease will participate.

For more information on monkeypox and the vaccine, visit https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/monkeypox/vaccine.htm.