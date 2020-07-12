Monroe County adds 5 COVID cases

Five more COVID-19 cases were confirmed Sunday in Monroe County, raising the total to 138 confirmed cases.
Monroe County reports 63 active cases, 74 recoveries and 1 death.
There wasn’t information available on all of the new cases, but they include a woman in her 30s, a woman in her 50s, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 70s.
