The Monroe County Sheriff's Office released the names of two people involved in a crash that killed one person and injured three others Monday morning near Cashton.
A 2006 GMC Sierra with four passengers failed to yield at a stop sign at Hwy. 33 and Hwy. PC at about 7:20 a.m. and struck a commercial truck traveling east on Hwy. 33.
The driver of the GMC, Kurt Hauge, was ejected from the vehicle and remains hospitalized. Phyllis Mellen, a passenger in the GMC, was killed in the crash.
The two other passengers in the GMC sustained life-threatening injuries but have yet to be identified. The names of the driver of the commercial truck also was not released.
