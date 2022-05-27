Monroe County changed to low-risk for COVID-19 transmission

Monroe County has returned to low-risk status for COVID-19.
The Monroe County Health Department announced May 27 that the county is no longer at high risk for COVID-19 transmission. Earlier this month, the county was one of seven in Wisconsin that had reached a high-risk category.
According to the health department, “Monroe County hospitals are seeing limited impacts of COVID-19, and few people are experiencing severe illness.”
The department encourages anyone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19, has COVID-19 symptoms or has been exposed to anyone with COVID-19 to wear a mask. Some places where people gather --hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, shelters and jails -- may still require masks.
The department also urges anyone with suspected COVID-19 symptoms to stay home.
Anyone with questions can call the health department at 608-269-8666 or visit https://healthymonroecowi.org/covid-19.
La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.